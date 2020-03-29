Anantapur: Corona scare hits churches hard

Anantapur: Although all religious places like temples, mosques and churches were forced to close down in the district to avoid large gatherings in one single place, the Christian clergy seems to be affected the most. About 10,000 pastors in the district stand to lose due to closure of small churches on Sundays and week days when the devout meet often for prayers and spiritual advice.



Pastor Joseph of Faith Church says that churches have for the first time closed down in its 2,000 years of Christian history. Never before had such a situation arose when churches closed down in any country but COVID 19 posed the greatest challenge to the mankind. Pastors of small churches like him are facing the financial heat. Christopher, pastor of Zion Full Gospel Church, echoes the same along with his co-workers spread in several mandals in the district.

Talking to 'The Hans India' Christopher says that the state government had been giving financial assistance to religious clergy of three major religions. Rs.10,000 to Muslim clergy and also to Hindu Poojaris but mere Rs 5,000 to the Christian clergy.

He appealed to the government to release the financial assistance promised to the Christian Clergy in time of distress.