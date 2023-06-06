Anantapur: CPI to launch agitation against Upper Bhadra project from June 10

Anantapur: CPI state secretariat member D Jagadeesh on Monday announced the party will launch agitation against the construction of Upper Bhadra project by Karnataka government, from June 10-25.

Addressing the district unit meeting of AP Rythu Sangam as a chief guest, Jagadeesh said that the construction of Upper Bhadra project will dilute the present arrangement and deprive the region of another 30 tmc of water.

The project will affect Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts as they depend on the Tungabhadra water for drinking water and irrigation needs. He maintained that the lifting of more than 17 tmc of water by Karnataka would disturb the present waterflow season and delay the water timetable thus disturbing the crop seasons in Rayalaseema region.

The Tungabhadra water flows through the HLC canal, LLC and KC canals.

The region is adversely affected by the silt problem and as well as by poor canal systems including breaches, theft of water enroute the 100 km canal systems and evaporation losses.

Added to the woes, the Upper Bhadra project poses the biggest challenge to the region.