Anantapur: District Medical Officer drinks Sanitizer thinking it's water

In a bizarre incident, a District Medical Officer drunk the sanitizer, thinking it to be water in Anantapur district. As per the reports, Anil Kumar, a medical officer from the district had reportedly drunk the sanitizer unknowingly while he was on a call through his mobile phone. Later he was rushed to a local hospital in the district and is currently undergoing treatment.

Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkatrami Reddy, who came to the hospital, learnt about the situation and condition of the medical officers. However, there is suspicious over the incident whether the officer had drunk the sanitiser accidentally or as per his wish. The full details are yet to arrive.

This sort of things has become a headache for the government in the crisis of coronavirus in the state.