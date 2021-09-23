  • Menu
Anantapur: Enrol beneficiaries in government welfare schemes

District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan inspecting a village secretariat in Kandukur village on Thursday
District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan inspecting a village secretariat in Kandukur village on Thursday

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has called upon Village Secretariat staff to work with such a commitment that not a single person is denied the government welfare benefits due to negligence.

The Collector paid surprise visits to two village secretariats in Kandkur village on Thursday. He advised the secretariat employees against keeping any issue pending pertaining to people. Nagalakshmi said that the secretariat employees should ensure that every citizen benefit from Amma Vadi and Jagananna Vidhya Deevena etc.

She said the volunteers must take initiative in enrolling every person in all the flagship programmes of the government.

The Collector asked the officials to complete all Rythu Bharosa Kendras and Health Clinics buildings immediately without any delay.

Even all pending works of village secretariats should be completed. She also insisted on early completion of vaccination to those in the age group of 11-45 years.

The collector warned against spread of seasonal fevers in rural areas and in maintaining proper hygiene.

RDO Madhusudan, horticulture deputy director Padmalatha, APD Satish, tahsildar Mohan Kumar, MPDO Srividhya and others accompanied the Collector.

