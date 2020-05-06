Anantapur: Essentials distributed to journalists, non-journalists

Anantapur: In the present Covid -19 lockdown crisis, former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy and Balaji Education Institute Chairman Palle Kishore Reddy and Treasurer Palle Sindhura distributed essential commodities free of cost to all the journalists and non-journalists, numbering about 400 in Anantapur district in the name of Palle Uma Trust. The programme was held at PVKK Engineering College here.

Palle Raghunath Reddy said that he is happy to help the journalists and will help the journalists in future also. Ex- MLA Prabakar Chowdary, District Journalists Welfare Society president Macha Ramlinga Reddy, State Vice-President Eshwaraya , District vice-president Shivananda, Media Employers Association hon president Sreenivasa Rao and other committee members participated in the programme.