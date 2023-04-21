Anantapur: Farmers hailed for adopting natural farming methods

Anantapur : District Collector M Gouthami wished for the day when farming will become a profitable avenue and farmers will have 'any time money' (ATM) in exchange for their produce.

Participating in a visit to natural farming village Mallapuram in Kalyandurg mandal along with Rural development special chief secretary B Rajasekhar, who is the architect of ATM model farming here on Thursday, the collector lauded the farmers for their natural farming practices. Gouthami said that the ATM model generates income for the farmers as such the farmers need not go to any one with a begging bowl for finances.

Farmers should be able to produce with less investment in lesser area without using artificial fertilisers, she said and added they should produce multiple crops simultaneously though in a smaller area which will fetch them money any time.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajasekhar stated that in the next two years all the farmers of village should adopt natural farming methods and be a model for all farmers. He revealed that the government was planning to involve women groups in all development schemes at village-level. APCNF executive vice-chairman T Vijay Kumar urged the women groups to popularise natural farming.

RDO Nishanth Reddy, DRDA PD Narasimha Reddy and Agriculture officers Chandra Naik and Lakhsma Naik participated.