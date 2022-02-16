Anantapur: Farmers receive compensation of Rs 95.47 crore

Anantapur: The State government released Rs 95.47 crore to the district as compensation to farmers for the damaged crops in kharif and rabi seasons benefitting 84,720 farmers.

The compensation is meant for crops damaged in 86,156 hectares in rabi and kharif seasons.

Agriculture joint director Chandra Naik told The Hans India that 33,502 farmers were given compensation of Rs 32.45 crore for kharif season for crop damaged in over 23,060 hectares.

For rabi season, 46,418 farmers received the compensation of Rs 63.03 crore for crops damaged in 63,049 hectares. Besides, 68 custom hiring centres received a total of Rs 1.40 crore subsidy amount. These amounts have been credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries on Tuesday.