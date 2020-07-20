Anantapur: Forest department to supply 95 lakh plants for green project

Anantapur: Forest Department is gearing up for supplying 95 lakh plants and measures are being taken to ensure the survival of more than 80 percent plants. About 60 types of plants measuring up to 3 metres height will be supplied to all the stake holders in government and among the general public, said District Forest Officer Jagannath Singh.



Addressing a press conference at his chambers here on Monday, Jagannath Singh said that the green project will be launched on July 22 and the forest nurseries will be supplying plants in all the 63 Mandals. Arrangements are being made for Avenue Plantations on either side of the roads. The Penukonda Fort will have plants in 100 acres to cover the entire hill. Horticulture, Sericulture and DWAMA departments will be taking active part in promoting plantation in the entire district, he added.