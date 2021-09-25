Anantapur: Formula 3 car race project likely to be launched in early 2022

Tanakal (Anantapur): Civil works of the Formula 3 car race project is in full swing and the first phase of the project is likely to be completed by early 2022. The project at Kotipalle village in Tanakal mandal in the district with an investment of Rs 220 crore had been cleared by the then TDP government in 2019 just before the Assembly elections. Bengaluru-based project promoters Nidhi Marque One Motors Private Limited is implementing the project in the private sector with an investment of Rs 220 crore in 3 phases. The first phase will conclude by January 2022. This Formula Three car racing project will place Anantapur district on the national and international map in future. The project being facilitated by the Department of AP Tourism will complete its phase 1 within 18 months.

"In the first phase, Race Track will be laid and Resorts with 40 rooms are under construction apart from establishing the Automotive testing facility," says AP Tourism Regional In-charge Director B Eshwaraiah during a chat with The Hans India. In phase-2, a 5-hole Golf Course, a sports complex and a Human Performance Centre would be set up. In the phase 3, an Automotive Theme Amusement Park will be set up at a cost of Rs 100 crore. The other facilities include 3.2 km FIA grade 3 circuit, with 40 metres elevation, low friction dynamic zones, Skid pan circles, and off road and rock circuit driving area. The non-track facilities include light industrial technical business centre, Automatic research centre besides other facilities. The promoters performed ground-breaking ceremony last year and civil works are under progress, Eashwaraiah added. Anantapur district is zeroed in view of its proximity to international airport in Bengaluru and airport in Puttaparthi.

Under the project, a track would be laid, which can withstand a top speed of 250 kmph. The main difference between Formula One and Formula Three is top speed. In Formula One, the top speed of cars is in the range of 350 kmph to 450 kmph. A modern resort, middle-level conference comforts and amusement park with modern sound and light shows will be available. The project is the third in the country with the other two projects located in Delhi and Chennai. One more would also come up in Amaravati region.

Kia Motors in Penukonda is mandated to use the car racing track for carrying on trial runs of Kia Cars to ensure extra revenue for the car racing project. The project is expected to place the district on national and international map and give a fillip to the infrastructure in the region. The project has been delayed due to Covid-19 and lockdown conditions etc.