Anantapur: Four dead as the Bolero vehicle hits an auto carrying labourers

The two Telugu states have been witnessing a series of accidents. Recently, another fatal accident took place in Anantapur district where a Bolero vehicle collided with an auto at Pulakunta in Gummagatta mandal. As many as four people were killed on the spot and five others were injured in the incident. The injured were rushed to Rayadurg Government Hospital in a 108 vehicle. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached there and collected details. Police identified the occupants as those traveling in the auto are labourers. An inquest was held into the possible causes of the accident.



The death toll in a tragic road accident on the national highway between Aitepally and Agarala in Chittoor district has risen to seven. Kancharapu Suresh Kumar, a Marine Engineer from Srikakulam District Santhakavati mandal has an only daughter. Thirteen members of the same family set out to pay homage in Tirupati. But fate haunted them in the middle of the path.



As many as seven people have lost lives and the rest are being treated in hospital with serious injuries. The situation of the two of them seems to be critical. With seven people killed at once, tragic shadows fell everywhere in the village. The villagers are begging to bring the bodies as soon as possible.