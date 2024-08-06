Live
Just In
Anantapur: Giving hope to hapless
NRIs and IT professionals are doing social service in their villages
Anantapur: Now a days, NRIs and IT professionals are turning to charity to get happiness.
Hailing from Bondalavada village in Narpala mandal in Anantapur district, Sivakrishna Choudhury decided to give back to his village and school, which gave him a decent life as an IT engineer in California. He helps poor students by paying their school fees in his village, organises health camps and feeds poor. He founded Sivakrishna Charitable Trust.
Talking to The Hans India, Krishna said he found happiness in sharing his savings with under-privileged children.
Another service agency, Sanjeevni, founded by Ramana Reddy along with other like-minded youth, provide one square meal per day to at least 200 physically disabled, children abandoned by parents. Ramana Reddy also donates clothes and wheelchairs and blind sticks to visually impaired.
Ramana and his team do odd jobs to support their social service. His team includes B Venkatanarayana Reddy, Penmesta, Madhura Sri, Surya Sekhar, Adinarayana, Srinivasula Reddy, Raju, Jagadeshwara Reddy and Hari. Tarimela Ramana Reddy established Amma Foundation to do social service. He runs a small agriculture export business and gives 30 per cent of his profits to charitable work. He responds to media reports of helpless people, dying in hospital calling for emergency surgeries, organs transplantation, homeless families, education for poor children and others.