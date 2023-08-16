  • Menu
Anantapur: Heroes of freedom movement remembered

Central University of AP Vice-Chancellor SA Kori speaking at Independence Day celebrations at the varsity in Anantapur on Tuesday
Central University of AP Vice-Chancellor SA Kori speaking at Independence Day celebrations at the varsity in Anantapur on Tuesday 

Highlights

Anantapur: Central University of AP Vice-Chancellor SA Kori recalled the great heroes of the freedom movement both well-known and unsung heroes.

He hailed the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation at a very crucial stage of our country’s development.

He hoisted the national flag at the varsity premises here on Tuesday. Addressing the participants, he said that the country will came out of the shackles of the past and move towards a bright future under Modi’s leadership. He hailed the PM for giving a new direction to education sector through its new education policy.

