KCR to resume bus yatra today at Ramagundam

Hyderabad : The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao will resume his campaign after 8 pm on Friday, when the 48-hour ban period imposed by the Election Commission ends. KCR had cancelled his roadshow at Kothagudem on Thursday after the ECI had banned him from campaigning for 48 hours.

Rao had finished his bus yatra 30 minutes before the start of the ban period. The ban period is till 8 pm tomorrow.

According to party leaders, KCR will address a road show at Ramagundam on May 3 after 8 pm. Similarly, the Mancherial road show will be on May 4 in the evening, Jagityal road show will be on May 5; the Nizamabad road show will be on May 6. After the Kamareddy road show on May 7, there will be a road show in Medak. The Patancheru, Narsapur road shows will be on May 8.

The bus yatra will reach Karimnagar on May 9; road show there will be held in the evening. On the last day of the yatra on May 10, there will be a big public meeting in Siddipet after the road show in Sircilla, which will end the yatra.

