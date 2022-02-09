Anantapur: Illegal layouts dent AHUDA revenue

Anantapur: Realtors in the district are indulging in development and sale of illegal private layouts violating basic norms sans approval of local bodies and the Anantapur-Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA). According to AHUDA sources, over 2,000 such layouts with the tacit support of ruling party functionaries were formed depriving crores of rupees of revenue to AHUDA and causing loss to innocent buyers.

With many people ignorant of existence of AHUDA, it is easier for realtors for duping the common people. Of course, a section of real estate promotors are alien to the existence and concept AHUDA which is mostly known in metro-cities. About 25 mandals out of total 63 mandals in the district come under the purview of AHUDA. While 12 mandals come totally under the purview of urban development authority, another 13 come partially under the authority.



About 30 percent of district come under AHUDA. The urban body's approval is must for any housing layout. As per norms, 14 per cent of layout value has to be paid to the Authority as fee for approval. Scores of software engineers working in Bengaluru and Hyderabad are falling a prey to the machinations of illegal realtors and middlemen and after purchasing plots they are finding that the concerned layout is not approved and is not worthy of securing bank loans.

Some realtors who had secured approval for a couple of ventures are using the same one to make believe gullible and ignorant customers that the layout has urban body's nod. Most illegal and unapproved layouts are thriving in Anantapur district headquarters vicinity and in Hindupur, Penukonda industrial belt and in Puttaparthi town which are operating as real estate hubs. Kakkalapalle, Narayanapuram, Kodimi, Itukalapalle, Alanuru and Rudrampeta are the areas where illegal layouts are thriving. Although banks will not give loans to unapproved layouts and registration department do not register plots in unapproved layouts, registrations go on unhindered by greasing the palms of persons concerned.

The realtors in their quest to earn handsomely had been indulging in organising of unauthorised layouts and selling them at exorbitant prices without the approval of AHUDA. The realtors disinclination to adhere to AHUDA norms and regulations was due to stringent norms with regard to laying of roads, leaving open spaces for parks and for public utility.

Panchayat officials were turning a blind eye to the violations by realtors. There are nearly 100 private layouts in 10 mandals and 95 panchayats in and around Penukonda Assembly segment. The layouts are spread in Puttaparthi, Bukkapatnam, Somandepalle, Kothacheruvu, Hindupur, Lepakshi, Chilamattur, Penukonda, and Gorantla mandals. In all these mandals, AHUDA had advised Panchayats against giving approvals for housing projects but still they continue to accord approvals with old dates.

AHUDA Chairman Mahalakshmi Sreenivas told The Hans India that he had taken over recently as chairman and was studying allegations of illegal layouts thriving. Notices had been issued to several violators. The urban development body is suffering with inadequate manpower problem particularly surveyors. A report had been sent to the state government for further action. Soon a full-scale operation on illegal layouts will be launched, he assured and added that he was also seized of the huge revenue loss to the urban body.