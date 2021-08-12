Anantapur: Impressed with son's determination, a social worker Anil helps covid affected mother

Anantapur: In the midst of pandemic in June, Anil a social worker came across Tarun a youngster who was standing rock solid with his covid mom a daily wage labourer at a government hospital who was in ICU for 38 days on oxygen and her brain getting affected due to prolonged oxygen supply to her body

His will to make sure his mom survived was unbelievable and that made me get in touch with this mother and son, and in the process, Anil to change the hospital atmosphere provided hospitality to the mother and son duo in his own house and gave them treatment.

Anil fitted an oxygen concentrator and other equipment in his home.

After 50 days at Anil's home, Tarun's mom has completely recovered and is going to her home in the village. She is out of oxygen for the last 4 weeks and does all her work by herself. Anil says

that it's hope that keeps one alive and its belief and the son's will to make sure his mother survived.