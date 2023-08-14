Anantapur: International Youth Day organised

Anantapur: Union Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology Nehru Yuva Kendra, Anantapur, in coordination with Child Fund International has organised International Youth Day-2023 by engaging youth leaders across the district.



Participating as the chief guest at the International Youth Day celebrations, UNDP programme coordinator Bisathi Bharath gave a call for developing green skills to play a crucial role for environment sustainability and creating climate resilient infrastructure. He said that availability of green skills in workforce will determine the success of our sustainable efforts in greening the economy. He said that a lower carbon economy will create new occupations and change existing ones and their required qualifications. If the workforce is not properly trained and lacks the necessary skills to support a sustainable economy, then the green transition will be slower and will have a negative impact on society as there will be structural unemployment.

Bharath said that education will play a vital role in upskilling workers and preparing them for the future. He said that Green Skills helps in improving the Renewable Energy Sources, Waste Management Methods, Plastic Waste Reduction. Youth from different corners of the district came ahead to share their ideas about the Green Skilling for 21st Century and sustainable future.

Central University of Andhra Pradesh faculty M Vishnu Priya, Department of Botany, Government College Bisati Jeevan Kumar, president of India Awardee G Sreenivasulu, programme in-charge NYK Anantapur, programme in-charge and staff of Child Fund International Lakshmana Murthy and Aravind Kumar and Amarnath, Ravindra and others participated in the programme.

Later Certification form the Central government was issued to all the youth leaders. The event was organised by NSS State Awardees Kuruba Jaya Maruthi, Mohan Reddy, NYK Volunteers Y. Pavan Kumar, Thukaram, Sreenu, Seshadri and Harsha.