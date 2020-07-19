Anantapur: 'Jagananna Pachathoranam' to be launched on July 22 by Collector Gandham Chandrudu

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu will be launching the state government's green project dubbed as 'Jagananna Pachathoranam' on July 22.

An action plan will be formulated very soon under which one crore plants will be planted in all government hostels, offices, industries, industrial estates, village secretariats, panchayat offices, Anganwadis, Mandal Samakyas,Market Yards, Welfare hostels, hospitals, water bodies, village tanks, government schools, colleges and hostels and a host of public places.

Speaking at a meeting with all stake holders of the green project, Chandrudu said that the saplings will be planted in all state government housing layouts now under preparation. NREGS labourers will be utilised for digging trenches for the tree plantation.

Each house site beneficiary will have to plant 3 trees in their site premises. In all, 2 lakh house site beneficiaries will plant 6 lakh plants. Similarly, in all the housing layouts as many as 1.42 lakh plants will be planted, besides the avenue plantations. As many as 10.27 lakh saplings will be planted as avenue plantations at the 2,213 km routes.

The Horticulture farmers will plant 38 lakh plants. Industries and Industrial estates will plant 5 lakh plants at their premises. In all 1 crore plants will make the district a green belt. Measures will be taken to ensure 80 percent of plants survive.