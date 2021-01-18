Anantapur: Kisan Rail bags SKOCH silver award

Anantapur: The prestigious SKOCH silver award has been awarded to Anantapur district for the Kisan Rail organised from the district to New Delhi for the benefit of horticulture farmers, according to AP Minor Irrigation Project Deputy Director Subbarayudu in a press release.

The 70th SKOCH Group committee members including SKOCH group managing director Gursharan Danjal and Rajya Sabha member Suresh Prabhu and group chairman Sameer Kochar in a zoom conference in which local horticulture officials participated, informed that the Anantapur Kisan Rail has been zeroed in for the SKOCH award for its contribution and services to the horticulture farmers.

It may be recalled that Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah and district collector Gandham Chandrudu had made untiring efforts for the introduction of Kisan Rail, the second of the kind in the country.

As many as 161 parties had vied for the prestigious award from around the country but the concept of Kisan Rail drew the attention of the SKOCH Awards committee, Subbarayudu said. Penukonda horticulture AD Chandrasekhar campaigned intensively for the Kisan Rail in online voting and was responsible for the highest online votes.