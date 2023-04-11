Anantapur: Lokesh assures full support to all BC sub-castes

Singanamala (Anantapur): Nara Lokesh's 66th day Yuva Galam padayatra in the SC constituency has got him connected to several communities in Sodanampalle cross mandal including Yadavas, shepherds, Gandlas and other BC communities.

He patiently interacted with the community members and listened to their woes. The Yadavas demanded a Yadava Bhavan, political representation and a subsidy loans to their members and setting up of Yadava Corporation.

Lokesh responded saying that the party did give political recognition to many Yadava leaders including Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and others. The party provided loans to shepherds up to Rs 4 lakh. If the TDP comes to power, loans will be given on a massive scale, he promised.

He promised loans to shepherds and insurance coverage to sheep and free healthcare to sheep. The shepherds complained that all the schemes implemented by the TDP government were not in vogue today. The community members told Lokesh that his presence in the hills and valleys, the shepherding location was like a mirage in the desert. They urged for allocation of grazing fields, subsidy loans for sheep purchase and fodder to their homes. He promised to revive all schemes scrapped by the YSRCP government.

Lokesh also met the Gandla community members who urged Lokesh to give financial help for their oil trade. They urged Lokesh to extend subsidy loans to their trade through Gandla Corporation.

The potters community too met Lokesh and sought land allocation to procure mud to make pots. Many of the BC castes including scavengers, Boyas, Rajakas and other communities called upon Lokesh to formulate schemes for their upliftment and separate hostels and schools for their children.

Addressing the BC communities, Lokesh said that the TDP is the birthplace of BC castes. He pointed out that the BC reservations have been brought down to 24 percent from 34 percent. Once TDP comes to power, all BC sub-castes will be attended to depending upon their demands. He promised to enact a new law for BC security.

They also complained that the local MLA filed cases against 16 BC men. At the State-level, 26,000 cases were filed against BCs by the YSRCP government. Lokesh after listening to their grievances assured to reverse the trend when the TDP returns to power in 2024.