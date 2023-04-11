Anantapur: Lokesh's Yuva Galam draws overwhelming response

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The 400-day padayatra of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh dubbed as 'Yuva Galam' completed nearly 850 kilometres on his 64th day at Singanamala SC constituency in Anantapur district on Monday.

The TDP workers are in upbeat mood as the padayatra drawing good response from all sections of people. What started as a non-starter in Chittoor now graduated into a force to reckon with, with thousands of party sympathisers coming on to the streets braving hot weather in support of Yuva Galam. Lokesh who performed poorly in the begining quickly gained confidence and emerged self-assertive. Sometimes his smile of ignorance and innocence too worked in his favour. The access, he gave to people with no inhibitions, too helped him to connect quickly with the people. He was also tutored not to lose his cool but put on a smiling face always and that endeavoured him to win the affection of people.

One of the positive features of his style of operation is his obliging nature for 1,500 to 2,000 selfies a day with the people queued up at his camp site everyday. People faced least hassles from security people, who also never hindered anyone wanting to meet or talk to him. He also took care to never say no to whatever demands the people placed before him. He also gave a positive response to every demand put forth before him.

He successfully tried to project Jagan Mohan Reddy as a man who failed to fulfil many promises other than Navaratnas.

Due to empty coffers he had to dilute even his pet Navaratnas and in the process deprived many of the welfare programmes.

At this stage many political observers feel that the crowds and euphoria itself is not an indication that this yatra will capitulate him to become the chief minister but definitely helped the party to emerge strong. Observers say that TDP being in power for nearly 20 years in the state and on the strength of being the principal opposition party, has a guaranteed vote bank of minimum percent. This 30 per cent vote bank is enough for a show of strength at any given point of time.

Another emerging feature in its favour is the possibility of Jana Sena and BJP working with TDP in 2024 elections. In politics nothing can be taken for granted, they say. As in 2009, the Congress-led by Rajasekhara Reddy defeated the grand alliance of TDP-TRS-Communists etc.

Of course, the Yuva Galam is boosting the confidence of local leaders and party workers in every district. Lokesh is working hard to neutralise the 'Pappu' image and get recognition as a leader.

The walkathon proves that anyone, who indulges in padayatra on a weaker note, emerges strong by the end of padayatra, if not as a chief minister.