Anantapur: Make Arogya Suraksha camps a grand success

Anantapur: District Collector M Gautami has called upon medical and health officials to give top priority to ‘Jagananna Arogya Suraksha’ (JAS) as it is a prestigious flagship programme of the government.

After participating in the state-level review meeting by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy along with Joint Collector Kethan Garg on the subject on a virtual mode, the Collector advised officials to handle all minor problems that may crop up in the process of implementation to make a big impact on the people.

The scheme was launched on September 30 and on day basis 28 to 32 camps were being organised and in all, 131 camps were held so far.

These camps should be well geared up keeping on handbags, folders, tablets, medical kits and with availability of doctors. The physical data entry should match with online data. The programme officers should not be negligent on data entry and action will be taken on those who are slack in their duties. The mandal authorities should be monitoring the same.

Hundred per cent survey of the village, door-to-door should be done before organising a camp in the village. Tokens should be given only to those in need. Arogya Sri App should be downloaded on every mobile and there is tardy progress in this regard, the collector said.

She stated that many cataract cases are coming to the fore during survey and these cases should be referred to area hospitals instead of directing all cases to the headquarters hospital.