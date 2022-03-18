Anantapur: Meet on employees' problems to be held on March 27

Anantapur: Reservation Parirakshana Samithi (RPS) president Pothula Nagaraju is conducting a regional roundtable conference on employees' problems and demands in the city on March 27. He called upon all sections of people and employees to participate in the conference and make it a grand success. Disclosing this to the newsmen here on Thursday, Nagaraju demanded that the government release funds for all SC, ST, BC and minorities corporations in the state for undertaking welfare and developmental programmes.

He demanded the state government to release Rs 50,000 crore for the development of Rayalaseema districts. He appealed to government to take steps to fill up 2.60 lakh job vacancies in the government. He demanded the Jagan government to bring the employees superannuation period to 58 years and thereby give jobs to youngsters. He revealed that districtwide conferences will be organised to discuss district specific problems and needs of people. The first such programme is being organised in the city on March 27. On April 9, another conference on irrigation requirements at Kadapa will be held.

Rayalaseema requires 480 tmc of water to meet irrigation and drinking water needs of region. A conference on irrigation requirements will be held on April 17 in Kurnool and on April 27 in Tirupati.