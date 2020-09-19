Anantapur: Mould students as successful industrialists

Anantapur: Several Central Universities participated in the webinar on 'Industries-Educational Institutions tie-up' hosted by Central University of Andhra Pradesh, which was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof S A Kori. Local University dean Prof G Anjaneya Swamy was the coordinator for the webinar.



Prof Anjaneya welcomed the participants on behalf of the Central University of AP.

Mahathma Gandhi Central University VC Sanjeev Kumar Sarma stressed on the need for institutions to mould students to become industrialists or for entering political field. Institutions should have functional autonomy.

Pondicherri Central University international affairs dean Uma Chandrasekhar observed that the university syllabus should also reflect the micro-level conditions. The Indian students should be in a position to acquire skills that were required for their daily professional needs. He hailed the new educational policy formulated by the Centre as in tune with the modern times and requirements.

English professor K Naresh conducted the webinar. Prof V V N Rajendra Prasad, Prof Hanuman Keneddy and assistant registrar Sashibushan participated in the webinar.

Central University VC Kori recently met UGC Chairman D P Singh and discussed with him and about the requirements of the new university and sought his cooperation. He also felicitated the UGC Chairman on the occasion.