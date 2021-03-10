Anantapur Municipal Corporation, 9 municipalities to go for polls

Anantapur: The district is all set for the civic polls to be held for 10 civic bodies of 9 municipalities and one Anantapur Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Wednesday between 7 am and 5 pm.

The nine muncicipalities include Gooty, Pamidi, Dharmavaram, Hindupuram, Kadiri, Kalyandurgam, Rayadurgam, Guntakal and Tadipatri.

The main parties that are in the field include the YSRCP supported by CPM and the TDP supported by CPI besides the nominal presence of BJP and the Jana Sena parties.

An aggressive election campaign had been launched by the main political parties and the TDP is trying to stage a comeback in the civic electoral battle as they believed that most of the urban voters are inclined to vote for the party just as the rural voters had voted en-mass for YSRCP in panchayat polls.

The YSRCP too has high stakes in the electoral battle as it believes that urban voters too are with the party as the YSRCP government's welfare programmes have had covered the entire gamut of welfare for all sections of people leaving no gap between the urban and rural voters.

The YSRCP claims that the election results would prove that most of the urban voters too are with them. This civic election also saw money playing a prominent role with candidates supported by mainline parties paying Rs 2,000 to each voter. Of course due to tight police security and monitoring on the Karnataka borders, the flow of liquor and its role is minimal.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner P V V S Murthy told The Hans India that the AMC is all set for Wednesday's election to 50 municipal wards. As many as 216 polling centres have been set up in AMC. Voter awareness programme has been launched to motivate all voters to come out of their homes and take part in voting.

The AMC is confident of high voter turnout. All basic amenities like drinking water and tents for shielding voters from the heat have been arranged.

Similarly, 182 municipal wards of nine municipalities are also going for polling on Wednesday between 7 am and 5 pm.

Voters who do not have voter cards can exercise their franchise by showing any of the 20 different ID's which include Aadhaar, passport, PAN card, driving licence, ration card, employee ID etc The counting of votes will be held on March 14 and results will be declared on the same day.