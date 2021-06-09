Anantapur: Nishanthi who lighted up kids' faces, gears up for next mission

Anantapur: Sub-Collector of Penukonda T Nishanthi who won wide accolades from the local citizens and the State government for her visionary initiatives in the development of Penukonda revenue division has been promoted as the Joint Collector for YSR Housing Project at the district level.



She is expected to take over as Joint Collector in a few days and recalls her experiences and initiatives in Penukonda as Sub-Collector. Her popular initiative was the implementation of 'Pillalu Navvulu' programme for the children of government schools to make school-going interesting and exciting.

The programme involves bringing smiles on the faces of children through cultural programmes like music, dance, teaching of martial arts, paintings and sports including Tekewando and teaching spoken English to children. These programmes brought smiles on the faces of school children and made learning and attending school exciting and interesting.

Medical examination of school children and hiring dance, singing and karate teachers to train and bring out the inherent talent is the objective of 'Pillalu-Navvulu' programme.

Sub-Collector Nisthanthi made a mark in the historical town by taking up town beautification, desiltation of tanks and development of burial grounds apart from taking up massive tree plantation.

Her latest initiative was the revival of a defunct Oxygen plant at Thammakunta near Hindupur for supply of oxygen to all government hospitals in the district as well as to Chittoor district.

The plant is working 24x7 in three shifts a day. This is an important initiative at a time when there is oxygen scarcity during Covid pandemic. She hopes to make a mark in her new assignment given by the State government on the housing front.