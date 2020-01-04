Anantapur: One killed and 46 injured after a school bus plunges off a mountain road in Karnataka

One student died in an accident at Udipi in Karnataka district on the early hours of Saturday. The tragic incident happened after a bus carrying teachers and students of a government-run school belongs KAdiri of Anantapur plunged of from the mountain road near Udipi. The school teachers and students reportedly have been to Udipi for vacation. Baba Fakruddin, a tenth grader was killed, and 35 students and 11 teachers were severely injured in the incident.

As the situation seems to be getting worse after the accident, students rescued themselves by shattering bus mirrors. The injured were treated at the Udipi Manipal hospital.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his shock over the accident and directed the CMO officials immediate assistance. The Collector was ordered to ensure better treatment to the injured.