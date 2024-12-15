Live
Just In
Allu Arjun meets his uncle Nagababu at his residence
Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun visited the residence of Nagababu, who is soon expected to take charge as a Cabinet Minister in Andhra Pradesh. The meeting, which reportedly lasted over an hour, was a private gathering focused on family matters and ongoing developments.
Nagababu, a key figure in both politics and the entertainment industry, is believed to have offered his guidance and support to Allu Arjun. Sources close to the family indicated that the meeting was an opportunity for Nagababu to provide reassurance and advice to the actor, who has been under significant public and media scrutiny recently.
The visit highlights the solidarity and support within the family as Allu Arjun prepares for the High Court hearing scheduled for December 21 regarding his quash petition. While no official statement has been issued by Nagababu about the meeting, it is seen as a gesture of familial strength and unity during a pivotal moment for the actor.