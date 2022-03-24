Anantapur: Outsourced staff to feel the pinch of dislocation

Anantapur: Scores of government employees both regular and outsourced are going to be dislocated by the transfer of employees from one town to another and from old district to new district and vice-versa due to the administrative changes that are being affected by the creation of new Puttaparthi district.

While the government employees too are inconvenienced by the administrative changes, the temporary and outsourced workers are feeling the pinch of dislocation as they have to live in rented houses in new unfamiliar towns with meagre financial resources.

Even for the present district administration, the division of employees and allocation to new district have remained as a main challenge to carry out the process of employees' allocation and the basis on which transfers have to be carried out. While the employees' allocation will be on the basis of population basis, the allocation itself has been a tough exercise. For Anantapur it is going to be 58 per cent and Puttaparthi 42 per cent.

Revenue employees are urging for the freedom of option so that they can chose places of their choice in revenue divisions.

The district administration had received 943 objections from the people in the district on the new district of Puttaparthi. Many objections are from Hindupur region, who demanded carving out new district with Hindupur as the district headquarters.