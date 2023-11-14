  • Menu
Anantapur: Police celebrate Diwali at old-age homes, orphanages

Anantapur: Police celebrate Diwali at old-age homes, orphanages
Highlights

  • Distribute new clothes and sweets to the inmates
  • Also provide meals to them

Anantapur: SP KKN Anburajan instructed the police in the district to celebrate Diwali in orphanages and old-age homes in the district.

As per the orders of the SP, the police went to the old-age homes, orphanages and homes for the visually impaired in the district and extended Diwali greetings to the inmates. Right from the home guards to the additional SPs, visited the ashrams and enquired about the wellbeing of the inmates. The police cut cakes and organised Diwali celebrations at the orphanages and old-age homes. New clothes and sweets were distributed to the inmates.

They also provided meals and had lunch with them.

X