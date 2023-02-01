Anantapur police recover over 5,000 lost mobile phones

Anantapur: SP K Fakeerappa's pet programme 'Chat Bot' crossed the 5,000 milestone plus by recovering lost mobiles belonging to persons of 15 States and 18 districts within Telugu States worth Rs 8.25 crore.

The commendable nature of the programme is that 5,000 plus lost mobiles belonging to people of 15 States, and 18 districts have been recovered from multiple locations, which are thousands of miles away from Anantapur district.

The SP even tied-up with Professional Couriers company to send the recovered mobiles to destinations within and outside the State. In all 5,077 mobiles worth Rs 8.25 crore have been recovered so far.

SP Fakeerappa handed over 700 mobiles on Tuesday in person to those who came to collect their mobiles from within the State.

DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy congratulated the technical team of SP Kagineni Fakeerappa for their tireless and dedicated efforts to trace the mobiles. The mobiles were recovered just by a Whatsapp complaint and without having to register an FIR. The Chat Bot programme was launched on March 17,2022. The police Whatsapp number is 9440796812. The 700 odd persons who came to pick up their mobiles from the SP at a special meeting had a word of praise for the SP and the dedicated police personnel of Anantapur.