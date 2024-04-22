Live
Just In
Anantapur: Postal ballot arrangements reviewed
Anantapur: District Collector and Election Returning Officer Dr Vinod Kumar reviewed the arrangements for postal ballots and home voting for elderly and aged, here on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, Collector Vinod Kumar said that polling teams have to be formed under strict supervision. Training for the polling team will be held on April 22. Form 12 has to be supplied in the constituencies where the polling team is working to extend home voting facility. Form 12 D should be made available with the officials of 33 departments.
Photographers and videographers should be organised by micro observers for photographing the home voting and postal ballot activity.Joint Collec tor Ketan Garg, ZP CEO Y Nidhia Devi, Municipal Commissioner Megha Swaroop, Assistant Collector Bollipalle, DRO G Ramakrishna Reddy, Civil supplies DM Ramesh Reddy, DPO Prabhakar Rao, NIC DIO Ravi Shankar and DEO Varalakshmi were among those who participated.