Anantapur: Provide job security for private teachers

Anantapur: State president and Founder of Hindi Sevasadan S Gaibuvalli in a press conference urged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan to enact a special law providing for a minimum of 10 years of employment under the same management with minimum wage for the coming academic year 2021-22.

He also urged the government to deposit money in the accounts of teachers and lecturers working in private, corporate schools and colleges as many private educational institutions failed to pay salaries to staff due to lockdown imposed due to corona pandemic.

He said over the past few years, teachers and lecturers working in private and corporate schools and colleges, who have completed higher education, have been subjected to many costly efforts, were slashed without any job security guarantee. Some employees were working night and day classes as well as study hours and most employers are stipulating that students will continue to work if they enroll in relevant institutions.