PM Modi to visit Gir Somnath on World Wildlife Day tomorrow

Gandhinagar: On the occasion of World Wildlife Day on March 3 (Monday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gir Somnath in Gujarat.

This year’s theme, ‘Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet,’ Gujarat, home to the last population of Asiatic lions, has undertaken several landmark initiatives to protect these majestic creatures and enhance biodiversity.

Currently, Asiatic lions roam across 30,000 square kilometres spanning 53 talukas in nine districts of Gujarat. To strengthen conservation, the state government has set up a National Referral Centre for Wildlife over 20.24 hectares in Junagadh and a high-tech monitoring centre along with a state-of-the-art wildlife hospital in Sasan.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi lauded these efforts, emphasising the dedication of the Gujarat Police and Forest Department in ensuring the safety and growth of lion populations. Over the years, several measures have been implemented to protect Gir’s wildlife. In 2024, 237 beat guards (162 men and 75 women) were recruited to intensify surveillance in protected areas.

The Gir Samvad Setu initiative was launched to address local community concerns, with 300 interactive programmes conducted so far. Additionally, nine herbivore breeding centres have been established to maintain a healthy prey base for lions. In collaboration with Indian Railways, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been introduced to prevent lion deaths caused by train accidents in the Greater Gir region. Conservation awareness has also been a major focus, with initiatives like the 2022 World Lion Day celebration, which saw a record 13.53 lakh participants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been involved in Asiatic lion conservation since his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister.

In 2007, after a poaching incident, his government established the Greater Gir Wildlife Protection Task Force to monitor wildlife crimes and strengthen conservation measures. The Greater Gir Conservation Model was introduced, expanding lion protection beyond Gir National Park to 30,000 sq. km, ensuring a safer habitat. His tenure also saw the historic recruitment of women beat guards, with 111 women currently working in the Gir region. Additionally, the formation of the Gujarat State Lion Conservation Society (GSLCS) helped fund conservation initiatives through eco-tourism revenue, and the ‘Vanya Prani Mitra’ scheme was launched to involve local communities in wildlife protection. Eco-tourism has played a role in lion conservation while boosting local livelihoods.

The 'Khushbu Gujarat Ki' campaign, launched by the Gujarat Tourism Department, helped put Gir on the global tourism map, attracting over 33 lakh visitors in the past five years. Ambardi Safari Park was established in 2017 to manage growing tourist inflows, and an online permit booking system was introduced to streamline the safari experience.