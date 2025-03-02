  • Menu
Chandrababu attends TDP AP Vice President YVB Rajendra Prasad Daughter's engagement

YVB Rajendra Prasad, the Vice President of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh, celebrated the engagement of his daughters, Sneha and Rajen, in a grand ceremony that drew significant attention.

YVB Rajendra Prasad, the Vice President of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh, celebrated the engagement of his daughters, Sneha and Rajen, in a grand ceremony that drew significant attention. The event, held in Uyyuru, was graced by the presence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who offered his blessings to the future newlyweds.

The engagement ceremony saw a large turnout of TDP leaders and party members, highlighting the strong network and support within the party. Prasad's daughters were surrounded by family, friends, and well-wishers as they embarked on this new chapter in their lives.

As the festivities unfolded, the contributions of the TDP and its leaders were brought to the forefront, reinforcing the party’s commitment to its members and their personal milestones.

