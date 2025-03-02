Surat's new railway underpass brings relief to thousands of motorists

Surat: Surat commuters in Gujarat have received an infrastructural boost with the inauguration of a Rs 54-crore, 502-metre-long railway underpass bridge connecting Limbayat and Dindoli.

The longest railway underpass in the state, built jointly by the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the Gujarat government's Urban Development Department, was officially opened to the public by the BJP State President and Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil on Sunday.

The state-of-the-art underpass aims to eliminate frequent traffic jams and accidents at the railway crossing, providing faster and safer connectivity for thousands of daily commuters.

Equipped with a Rs 1.5 crore HVAC system, it ensures clean air circulation by removing vehicle emissions. The project also includes fire safety measures, further enhancing security for motorists.

Previously, commuters had to take a 2-3 km detour to avoid the railway crossing. With seven railway lines passing through the area, this underpass significantly reduces congestion and enhances road safety.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister C.R. Patil described the project as a game-changer for Surat's transport network, thanking local authorities for their efforts. “This bridge is a much-needed solution, saving time and ensuring a hassle-free commute for the people of Surat,” he said.

In a post on his X handle, Minister Patil wrote in Gujarati (loosely translated as), "Today, I felt a great sense of joy while paving the underpass connecting Limbayat and Dindoli in the Limbayat Assembly. This underpass is the first underpass in the state, which is equipped with a complete weatherproof system. When this underpass is opened, approximately 60,000 motorists will get relief from traffic every day..."

