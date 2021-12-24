Anantapur: RIAS conducts yoga session for students

Anantapur: Raghavendra Institute of Arts and Sciences has conducted yoga session for its students recently. The event was supervised by Kesava Sai, a trainer from Pyramid Meditation Centre and presided by Dr S A Saleem Basha, principal of the college.

Students responded well for the event. Addressing the gathering, Dr S A Saleem Basha said that yoga should become an integral part of one's life as it improves physical fitness and keeps body and mind sound. He also said that yoga was a perfect remedy for the current fast paced mechanical lifestyle.

During the event, Kesava Sai gave tips for the students regarding yoga. Siva Sankar, Gopal, Sandeep, Omkar and the Physical Director Vamsi Krishna were present.