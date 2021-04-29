Anantapur: Sanjeevini conducts last rites for Covid victims

Anantapur: At a time when coronavirus is ruling the roost and the bodies are being disowned by own kith and kin fearing of spread of infection, a band of 10 youth under the brand name of 'Sanjeevini' is doing what no one else is able to do, that is transporting corona-infected bodies and performing last rites to the departed souls. And, they also coming to the rescue of poor and destitute by way of feeding hungry souls.

'Sanjeevini' headed by a young service-minded graduate Ramana Reddy and his band of 10, are not the routine stuff found with and addicted to mobile phones or computer-savvy boys, who stumble into the world of pleasure but these are militant servicemen reaching out unto the suffering world with food to 100 hungry on a daily basis, whether it be at the government hospital or in a slum or at a street corner feeding the hungry labourers who have no work.

Besides, the volunteers bury unclaimed babies, who are thrown into the dustbins by unwed mothers. They had so far performed last rites to 20 corona bodies discarded by their own.

These band of 10 have proved that love for mankind is thicker than blood. They can be contacted on 9440476651 and 8639344373 mobile phones. Ramanjaneyulu, Jagadeshwar Reddy, Sravan, Sohel and Adi are the members of the band always responds to the call of people in distress.

Founded in 2005, Sanjeevini is also in raising blood donors for needy ones. The team engaged in self-employment doing odd jobs to support themselves raise financial support from service-minded government employees and philanthropists. They also pay for the education of orphans and semi-orphans.