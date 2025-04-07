Anantapur set to become horticulture exports hub

Anantapur: Under the dynamic leadership of district Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, Anantapur is fast emerging as a national hub for horticulture exports. The district has witnessed remarkable transformation, positioning itself as a front-runner in warehousing, cold storage infrastructure, product grading centres, and support facilities aimed at propelling a horticulture revolution.

Currently ranked 17th in the country and first in the State, the undivided Anantapur is home to the cultivation of 25 unique fruit varieties that are not found elsewhere in Andhra Pradesh. Collector Vinod’s forward-thinking initiatives recently led to the organisation of the first-ever national workshop on horticulture in the district, involving key stakeholders from fruit processing and export-oriented industries. His commitment in fostering a robust ecosystem for horticulture-led economic growth.

In an exclusive interaction with The Hans India, Collector Dr Vinod Kumar shared details about collaborations with major e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, enabling fruit cluster villages to market their produce seamlessly at highly remunerative prices.

Furthermore, Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) are being established under National Horticulture Mission (NHM), empowering farmers with better market linkages and technical know-how. The government is even facilitating exposure visits for FPO functionaries to other countries to adopt global best practices in cultivation and export management. Organic certification has also been initiated for organic groundnut farming, adding value to the district’s agrarian economy.

Already a major exporter of bananas to the Middle East and Europe, Anantapur is now setting its sights on broader global markets.

Fresh from the Collector’s conference with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Vinod has identified horticulture and tourism as twin growth drivers for the district’s transformation.

Supporting this ambitious vision, Joint Collector Shiva Narayana has created State’s first land bank of 50,000 acres designated for industrial development.

The district also benefits from the presence of Industries Minister TG Bharath as its in-charge Minister. Together with Vinod, efforts are underway to attract IT companies from Bengaluru by highlighting lower operational and manpower costs compared to metro cities—positioning Anantapur as an ideal destination for future-ready industries.