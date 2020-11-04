Anantapur: Show cause notices served to three officials

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu issued show cause notices to three officials for their lethargy in work and discrepancy in their reports submitted on progress of works.

The three officials include Panchayath Raj superintendent engineer Maheshwaraiah, housing project director K Balavenkateshwara Reddy and joint director of agriculture Rama Krishnaiah were issued show cause notices asking them to explain their lapses.

Panchayath Raj superintendent engineer Maheshwaraiah and joint director of Agriculture were asked to explain why there were discripencies regarding handing over of sites to department for building Rythu Bharosa Kendras. Several people's representatives complained of gap between claims of officials and ground realities. The Collector took a serious view of it as the subject being a pet project of the chief minister and he is evincing personal interest in review meetings.

Housing PD K Balavenkateshwara Reddy was asked to explain why despite asking him to submit land levelling bills of the weaker sections housing programme to speed up the housing programme had paid a deaf ear to the collector's directive.