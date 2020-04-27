Anantapur: Siberian Birds winged visitors present a feast to eyes in Veerapuram

Veerapuram (Anantapur): The Siberian migratory birds seem to be enjoying their stay in Veerapuram village in Chilamattur mandal in the district amidst changed air conditions due to lockdown. Compared to last year, the birds are revelling in almost pollution-free conditions since motor transport vehicles are off the roads and least of human interference. As usual, the birds started arriving in March and are now in full strength.



For the birds, it is virtually a feast of fish with abundance of fish available in the nearby village tanks. As usual the forest personnel have dug trenches and filled them with water so that the birds need not fly to far off places for water.

The villagers hosting the birds every year have welcomed the birds into the sanctuary. More than 3,000 painted storks, especially from Siberia in Russia, visit Veerapuram village in Chilamattur mandal, an age-old bird habitat, every year in March. "These birds are our guests, so we do not want them to suffer in search of food," says Surendra, a local farmer of Veerapuram.

There are different types of trees in Veerapuram and hence enough nest building space is available for birds. Apart from the green vegetation, there are many small herbs, shrubs and wild grass all over the village.

DFO R Jaganath Singh told 'The Hans India' that the forest personnel are providing best security for birds and all amenities are being provided to make the birds feel at home. A veterinary clinic has been opened at the village to treat sick birds, if any. Water trenches have been arranged for the birds to drink water, said the official.