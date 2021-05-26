Anantapur: South Central Railway steps in to procure liquid medical oxygen from Jharkhand

Guntakal(Anantapur): In Guntakal Division, so far 32 Oxygen Special trains have been received and dispatched primarily to Chennai and Bangalore.

When there was an additional need for the liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, The State government made arrangements for 100 tonne LMO from Tata Nagar in Jharkhand.

The railways has come forward to transport 10 containers of 10 tonne LMO from Tata Nagar to Tadipatri in Anantapur District.

The Oxygen Special train travelled 1,826 km in less than 36 hours. The district administration has made all the necessary arrangements for decanting and transporting LMO to nominated hospitals and storage centres in Anantapur, Kurnool and Kadapa districts.

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya and Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager Alok Tiwari played a key role in ensuring timely arrival of Oxygen Special to Tadipatri in Anantapur district.

The entire operation was co-ordinated well by the district administration with the support of Anantapur District Collector.