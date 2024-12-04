Anantapur: SP Jagadeesh checks black spots on NH 44

Anantapur: SP P Jagadeesh has embarked on another initiative of identifying black spots, which are vulnerable spots for road mishaps, on national highway 44. Along with NH authorities, he inspected the highway from Raptadu junction to Vadiyampeta on Tuesday. He also pressed drones into action for identifying black spots.

The SP visited Raptadu junction, Ayyavaripalle Cross, Kakkalapalle cross, Thapovanam, Shilparamam and other areas. He stopped at several places where accidents occurred in the past and gave necessary advises to the authorities.

Jagadeesh also suggested barricading certain road points where pillion riders will cross the highway, which willlead to accidents. The officials were also suggested to set up speed breakers and sign boards to alert drivers on accident spots. Deputy transport commissioner Veera Raju, Rural DSP TVenkateshulu, Inspectors Venkatesh, Naik, Sri Harsha and Raghunath accompanied the SP.