Anantapur: SP sets up library to realise dreams of Civils aspirants

Anantapur: Placing quality coaching materiel at the disposal of Civil service aspirants in police department at the district police administrative building and providing space for reading and studying the material in a serine atmosphere in corporate style ambience, particularly to children of police personnel, who cannot afford corporate coaching and do not have access to coaching material in Delhi. This initiative by SP is billed as a greatest boon by a cross section of police families who think it is a bonanza showered on them. Youth in the police camp have described the SP's initiative as a 'hope in the horizon'

Civil Services Examination (CSE), is conducted every year by the central recruiting agency the Union Public Service Commission.

SP Fakirappa Kaginelli hit upon the noble idea of establishing a CSE library by providing spacious accommodation on top of his chamber. The library is full of civil services examination related books and question papers of past examinations. He used his good offices and influence in Delhi to donate study and coaching material by those who made it in the IAS, IFS and IPS examinations of past and present. Many donars donated their personal study materiel to the centre.

The SP told The Hans India that he would extend the same privilege to the children of journalists in the district who are aspiring for civil services. At a later stage he would consider the suggestion to provide access to poor students who have desire to enter civil services.

The SP plans to further give a fillip to the centre by making efforts to rope in resource persons to give expert advice to the members of the 'Police Civil Services Library Centre,' that is all set for inauguration in a week or so.

This is the SP's first welfare initiative for the children of police personnel, soon after he took charge more than two months ago. He also invited suggestions from academicians and NGOs for further improving on his brainchild.