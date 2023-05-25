Anantapur: Super Specialties Hospital proves a boon to neuro patients

Anantapur: A year ago, people suffering from neurological problems and requiring neuro-surgery services had to go to Kurnool for treatment after being referred by local GGH. Besides Kurnool, patients used to go to Bengaluru or Hyderabad and even to Chennai.



The local Super Specialties hospital which inaugurated its neuro-surgery department a year ago is celebrating its services to patients, who come from the twin districts of Sathya Sai and Anantapur.

For the hundreds of neuro-patients coming from the undivided Anantapur and beyond, the super specialties hospital is proving to be a boon. Many poor and middle-class neurology patients were forced to spend lots of money for treatment in private hospitals.

The neurology department in super specialties hospital is doing a yeomen services to the people. Many apart from receiving good treatment are even saving money and reliving from mental agony.

Last year in April 24, 2022, the services were launched. Subsequently in-patient services were started on June 1. So far, 6,500 patients received treatment from the OP unit while 170 surgeries were conducted so far under the headship of HoD Prof Dr G Bhaskar. Assistant Professors Dr Ravi Teka and Dr Bhaskar Babu are part of the team. OP services are available on Monday and Thursdays.

Patients come with problems of blood clot, brain tumors and backaches. The surgeons also performing rare and complicated surgeries and won the accolades of the general public.

Dr Bhaskar, HoD told The Hans India that the super specialties hospital is well-equipped with the state-of-the-art machinery and latest equipment including operation theatres. All neuro-surgeries are efficiently performed here and patients are discharged in a day post-surgery.