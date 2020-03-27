Anantapur: Surveillance stepped up on foreign returnees

Anantapur: District Collector Gandham Chandrudu and Superintendent of Police Sathya Yesu Babu through their coordinated efforts have been monitoring movements of foreign returnees in the district as part of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

During the past 45 days a staggering 1,014 locals had returned from countries abroad and remained in home isolation while a section of them are in hospital quarantine. These foreign returnees were from Dubai, Mecca, America, Germany etc.

Three persons who returned from Ethiopia and Dubai on Wednesday were also sent to quarantine as they found some symptoms of corona virus and were kept under observation. Presently seven persons are under observation in government isolation wards. Of the 1,014 foreign returnees 856 persons were contacted on phone and were kept under home isolation. The whereabouts of the remaining 158 foreign returnees are being traced based on the primary information.

Surveillance has been intensified on the movements of foreign returnees. All of them who are under home isolation are being supervised by local tahsildars accompanied by a police constable.

Gandham Chandrudu said to 'The Hans India' said that the 3 week lockdown is strictly being observed. If the momentum is maintained, the people can heave a sigh of relief after the 3 week lock-down.

The district administration has opened 43 quarantine centres spread over all the 14 Assembly constituencies in the district. SP Yesu Babu ' warned foreign returnees violating home isolation orders that their pass ports will be confiscated and they will be sent to government quarantine from their home isolation.