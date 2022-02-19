Anantapur: Telugu poet Asawadi passes away

Anantapur: Asawadi Prakasha Rao,77, a Telugu literary poet of par excellence, is no more. He breathed his last on Thursday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. Asawadi was the cynosure of all eyes at every literary event.

He is the author of 150 literary works and a recipient of the President's award for his literary sweetness. Telugu language flowed out of his mouth like honey and people heard him with rapt attention and his books were like literary rivers of living waters.

Great literary expert Dr C Narayana Reddy was an admirer of Prakasa Rao and felicitated him with high honours. He was born in August 2, 1944 at Peravalli village in Singanamala mandal. He started his career as a Telugu Pandit and retired as the principal of Anantapur Degree College. Potti Sriramulu Telugu University honoured him with a doctorate for his outstanding contribution to Telugu literature.

He was awarded Padma Sri for his outstanding contribution to Telugu literature by the President of India Ramnath Kovind. Being a poet hailing from Dalit community, he rose to the position of what he is fighting against all odds. His body was consigned to flames in his hometown Penukonda.

Friends, Telugu literature lovers and scores from the literary world paid rich tributes to the departed poet. Abhyudaya Rachayithala Sangam president Rachapalem Chandrasekhara Reddy, Shanthi Narayana, Yeluri Yanganna, Gutta Hari, Ramesh Narayana, Kothapalle Suresh, AnandKumar, Narayanaswamy, Vannappa, Vidhyavathi and several others paid homage to the departed awardee.