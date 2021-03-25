Anantapur: Tension erupts in Dharmavaram as Dalit groups protest against MLA's remarks on collector

The YSRCP MLA from Dharmavaram of Anantapur district Kethireddy Venkatrami Reddy has yielded into a controversy for his remarks against the collector. It is known that he made indecent remarks on Gandham Chandru, the Anantapur district Collector belonging to the Dalit community. He alleged that the collector was creating a rift between the castes and that he had never seen such a collector. He also accused that the collector was not caring about MLAs in the district.

These comments caused a sensation while Dalit groups in particular had cornered Kethireddy. Another YSRCP MLA Undavalli Sridevi also condemned Kethireddy's remarks. She also warned of not sparing anyone if they demean the Dalits.

In this backdrop, Dalit groups had called for Chalo Dharmavaram. Meanwhile, tensions prevailed in Dharmavaram. With this, the police were alerted and deployed a large number of policemen around Kethireddy's residence in Dharmavaram and has set up barricades on all roads towards the residence and is controlling traffic. Strict measures are being taken to prevent any untoward incidents. The police have also arrested the protestors while they were going to Kethireddy's house.