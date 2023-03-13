Anantapur: Tight security arranged at 61 polling booths

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: The district administration has made all arrangements for peaceful conduct of MLC polls and arranged tight police bandobust for the same.

District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, in a press statement, called upon the people to bring their personal identity cards along with their voter slips without fail. The polling will start at 8 am in the morning and will go on until 4 pm. Polling stations are set up in 16 routes. In all, there are 84 graduate MLC polling stations and 33 teachers MLC polling stations in Anantapur district alone. Special security is in place in 61 polling booths which are viewed as sensitive.

In view of large number of graduate voters, arrangements are made to vote simultaneously for both the graduates' and teachers' constituencies. District Collector Basanth Kumar visited the polling booths and inspected arrangements made in Dharmavaram. He called for making foolproof arrangements and amenities for voters and polling personnel including drinking water and bathrooms. She said lighting and fans and power supply must be ensured.