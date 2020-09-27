Anantapur tops in effective disposal of people's pleas

Kuderu (Anantapur): In the context of the district occupying first place in the state in the functioning of village secretariats and disposal of people's applications within the set time frame, a surprise visit was made to Gottukur in Kuderu mandal by collector Gandham Chandrudu along with the media representatives on Saturday.



The state government had been claiming that the village volunteers and secretariats concept is destined to usher in Gram Swaraj as every complaint, grievance or application is being attended to within the set frame at the village level.

"Gone are the days when the people are forced to throng to the mandal headquarters for redressal or to get their names included in the beneficiaries list with the recommendation of local political leaders. Now, it is the village volunteer, who is coming to their doorstep and coordinating with village secretariat and doing things hassle-free," says Naresh Reddy to collector Chandrudu when asked how village secretariat in his village is working. Interacting with the collector, the locals stated that for the first time they are getting their grievances settled within their village. "In the past they had to go to their MLA for every small thing. Now, the village secretariat has become a nerve centre for people-officials interface," adds Narsamma while talking to the collector. The village secretariats launched by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has minimised political interference and there is no need for any political back up for attending to their requests. This is virtually gram swaraj, exclaimed the people, who conveyed their appreciation for the apolitical functioning of village secretariats.

The village volunteers with whom The Hans India spoke to stated, no political functionary interfered in their work.

The district collector told reporters at the village that the district topped in the state on effective disposal of all people's demands and grievances and the district stood first in the secretariats functioning. The secretariat in Gottukur processed 1,600 applications to the satisfaction of people. At the district level, 14.5 lakh people have been serviced so far through 1,207 village secretariats in the district.

The state government congratulated Gandham Chandrudu for his role in this regard.