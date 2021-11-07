  • Menu
Anantapur: Two dead, five critical as an Eicher truck vehicle overturns in Tadipatri

Two dead, five critical as an Eicher truck vehicle overturns in Tadipatri
Two dead, five critical as an Eicher truck vehicle overturns in Tadipatri

Highlights

A mini eicher truck carrying labourers from Tadipatri to pick cotton in the fields overturned at Chukkaluru leaving two workers killed on the spot and 18 others seriously injured.

In a ghastly road accident that occurred in Anantapur district on Sunday morning, a vehicle carrying labourers to Brahmanapalle in Tadipatri mandal overturned. Going into the details, a mini eicher truck carrying labourers from Tadipatri to pick cotton in the fields overturned at Chukkaluru leaving two workers killed on the spot and 18 others seriously injured.

Among the injured, five of the injured are said to be in critical condition. The locals rushed the injured to the nearby Tadipatri Government Hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the police rushed to the spot and took relief measures. The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment and shifted the deceased bodies for postmortem.

Earlier, two days ago, five women were killed on the spot when an unidentified vehicle collided with a car carrying cotton field workers on National Highway 44 in Pamidi of Anantapur.

